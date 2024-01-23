Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gunston Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), departed Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 24, 2024 commencing operations for Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest exercise in decades. Steadfast Defender will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911194
    VIRIN: 240124-N-HD110-1002
    Filename: DOD_110095275
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    STDE24
    SteadfastDefender2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT