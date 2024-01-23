"Sailors Need This Course to Advance" - MyNavy HR ELD Social Media Reel

The Navy’s Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. addresses the fleet in a short video about required participation in Enlisted Leader Development Courses. Starting in 2025, Sailors will not be eligible to advance to E-6 And E-7 without the completion of the Enlisted Leadership Development Course for their appropriate paygrade. The 90-second vertical video was published as a “reel” across MyNavy HR social media platforms, optimizing in-app features to generate reach and engagement. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
View the reel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz9zbDQvKqa/
View the reel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/676467247937263
For more information on Enlisted Leader Development Courses or how to enroll in a course, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/ELD/
