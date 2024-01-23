Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Sailors Need This Course to Advance" - MyNavy HR ELD Social Media Reel

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy’s Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. addresses the fleet in a short video about required participation in Enlisted Leader Development Courses. Starting in 2025, Sailors will not be eligible to advance to E-6 And E-7 without the completion of the Enlisted Leadership Development Course for their appropriate paygrade. The 90-second vertical video was published as a “reel” across MyNavy HR social media platforms, optimizing in-app features to generate reach and engagement. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    View the reel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz9zbDQvKqa/
    View the reel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/676467247937263

    For more information on Enlisted Leader Development Courses or how to enroll in a course, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/ELD/

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911182
    VIRIN: 231120-N-TH560-3001
    Filename: DOD_110094888
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US
    Hometown: KINGFISHER, OK, US

    CNP
    FLTCM
    MyNavyHR
    ELDC
    ELD

