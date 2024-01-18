JB Charleston C-17s launch in support of EXPLODEO

U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston launched 12 C-17 Globemaster IIIs in support of EXPLODEO at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO is an exercise that exemplifies the base’s proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911031
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-DY859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092890
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
