    JB Charleston C-17s launch in support of EXPLODEO

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston launched 12 C-17 Globemaster IIIs in support of EXPLODEO at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO is an exercise that exemplifies the base’s proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911031
    VIRIN: 240124-F-DY859-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092890
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston C-17s launch in support of EXPLODEO, by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    force generation
    AMC
    Exercise
    Team Charleston
    EXPLODEO

