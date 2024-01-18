Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dignified Transfer - Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone and Army Sgt. Andrew P. Southard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone of Gorham, New Hampshire and Army Sgt. Andrew P. Southard of Apache Junction, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2023, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grone and Southard were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911003
    VIRIN: 231114-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092511
    Length: 00:08:56
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Hometown: APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US
    Hometown: GORHAM, NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer - Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone and Army Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    U.S. Army
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT