A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone of Gorham, New Hampshire and Army Sgt. Andrew P. Southard of Apache Junction, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2023, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grone and Southard were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911003
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092511
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|GORHAM, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer - Army Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone and Army Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT