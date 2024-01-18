Arkansas National Guard Responds to Helena-West Helena to provide water

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers from A-Co. 39th BSB, participate in a stae active duty water mission in Helena-West Helena on ‎Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)