Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guard Responds to Helena-West Helena to provide water

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers from A-Co. 39th BSB, participate in a stae active duty water mission in Helena-West Helena on ‎Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.  
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910999
    VIRIN: 240123-O-KC284-6459
    Filename: DOD_110092471
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Responds to Helena-West Helena to provide water, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Helena-West Helena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT