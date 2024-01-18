Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers from A-Co. 39th BSB, participate in a stae active duty water mission in Helena-West Helena on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 09:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910999
|VIRIN:
|240123-O-KC284-6459
|Filename:
|DOD_110092471
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard Responds to Helena-West Helena to provide water, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT