In My Boots (Weather 1W0X1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrell Varnell, 35th Operation Support Squadron missions weather, talks about the duties of a weather Airman at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024. Weather specialists perform and manage the collection, analysis, and forecast of atmospheric weather and space environmental conditions to enable decision superiority and application of land, air, space and cyberspace power across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)