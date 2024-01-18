In My Boots (Weather 1W0X1)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrell Varnell, 35th Operation Support Squadron missions weather, talks about the duties of a weather Airman at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024. Weather specialists perform and manage the collection, analysis, and forecast of atmospheric weather and space environmental conditions to enable decision superiority and application of land, air, space and cyberspace power across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)
