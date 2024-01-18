Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In My Boots (Weather 1W0X1)

    JAPAN

    01.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrell Varnell, 35th Operation Support Squadron missions weather, talks about the duties of a weather Airman at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024. Weather specialists perform and manage the collection, analysis, and forecast of atmospheric weather and space environmental conditions to enable decision superiority and application of land, air, space and cyberspace power across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Rodriguez)

    Location: JP

    Weather, 1W0X1, Misawa, Weather Operations

