Ruffner Challenge Day 2

Soldiers from Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, complete in the Ruffner’s Challenge, part of St. Barbara’s day celebration, on Fort Drum, New York, on January 23, 2024. Soldiers throughout DIVARTY celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, with camaraderie-building events such as a regimental run and other physical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)