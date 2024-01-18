Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruffner Challenge Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, complete in the Ruffner’s Challenge, part of St. Barbara’s day celebration, on Fort Drum, New York, on January 23, 2024. Soldiers throughout DIVARTY celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, with camaraderie-building events such as a regimental run and other physical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910962
    VIRIN: 240123-A-GW675-1002
    Filename: DOD_110091856
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    10th Mountain Division

