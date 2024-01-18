Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC is everyone's responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    January is National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month.

    Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of properly disposing documents.

    OPSEC Awareness Month also underscores government requirements that support the establishment, implementation, and standardization of OPSEC programs.

    Protecting critical and sensitive information is essential to protecting the success of our missions, and to protecting the lives of U.S. service members, DOD employees, contractors, and family members.

    OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910950
    VIRIN: 240123-A-IK167-1002
    Filename: DOD_110091631
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC is everyone's responsibility, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    USASAC

