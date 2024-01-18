Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America 2023 B-Roll Package at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Video footage from both Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day (Sunday, December 10, 2023) and Wreaths Across America Public Day (Saturday, December 16, 2023) at Arlington National Cemetery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910939
    VIRIN: 231216-A-YL265-1319
    Filename: DOD_110091375
    Length: 00:15:03
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2023 B-Roll Package at ANC, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington National Cemetery
    US Army
    ANC
    Family Pass Holder Day

