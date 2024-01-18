Always practice good OPSEC

January is National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month.
Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of practicing good OPSEC whether at work or in a public setting.
OPSEC Awareness Month also underscores government requirements that support the establishment, implementation, and standardization of OPSEC programs.
OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.
Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 12:30
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|910938
VIRIN:
|240123-A-IK167-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110091241
Length:
|00:01:04
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
