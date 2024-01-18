Always practice good OPSEC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



January is National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month.



Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of practicing good OPSEC whether at work or in a public setting.



OPSEC Awareness Month also underscores government requirements that support the establishment, implementation, and standardization of OPSEC programs.



OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.