Fort Eustis Military Railway: Rolling into the Future

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - As old as the base itself, yet chugging towards the future of transportation, the military railway's home at Fort Eustis is a fast and efficient means for joint military cross-country transportation. Inside the base, Fort Eustis' military railroad system connects 31 miles (50 km) of installation track, including three subdivisions with numerous sidings, spurs, stations, and facilities, with the entire country. Shipments including multiple armored vehicles and other heavy equipment are loaded and shipped efficiently and expeditiously to west coast ports, at less cost and complication than that of line haul trucks. JBLE is also the home of the military's school for rail operations, instructing uniformed personnel in the military occupational specialties of railway operations, and Fort Eustis itself is the home of U.S. Army Transportation. This video is an introduction to the mission of military rail at Fort Eustis, narrated by William “Billy” Grimes, JBLE Railway Supervisor.

(First of three in a series featuring the Fort Eustis Railway mission)