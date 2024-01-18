Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Eustis Military Railway: Rolling into the Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Crista Mary Mack 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - As old as the base itself, yet chugging towards the future of transportation, the military railway's home at Fort Eustis is a fast and efficient means for joint military cross-country transportation. Inside the base, Fort Eustis' military railroad system connects 31 miles (50 km) of installation track, including three subdivisions with numerous sidings, spurs, stations, and facilities, with the entire country. Shipments including multiple armored vehicles and other heavy equipment are loaded and shipped efficiently and expeditiously to west coast ports, at less cost and complication than that of line haul trucks. JBLE is also the home of the military's school for rail operations, instructing uniformed personnel in the military occupational specialties of railway operations, and Fort Eustis itself is the home of U.S. Army Transportation. This video is an introduction to the mission of military rail at Fort Eustis, narrated by William “Billy” Grimes, JBLE Railway Supervisor.
    (First of three in a series featuring the Fort Eustis Railway mission)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910931
    VIRIN: 240122-A-KX398-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091127
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eustis Military Railway: Rolling into the Future, by Crista Mary Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Eustis

    Railway

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    United States Department of Transportation (DOT)

    TAGS

    Transportation
    JBLE
    trains
    733rd Mission Support Group
    Billy Grimes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT