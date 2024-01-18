D-Series 2024

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division participate in the annual winter competition called D-SeriesXXIV 16-19 Jan, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. D-Series pays homage to the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.
|01.19.2024
|01.22.2024 20:23
|Video Productions
|910915
|240119-A-GB599-1111
|DOD_110090558
|00:02:37
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
