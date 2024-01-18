Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Series 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division participate in the annual winter competition called D-SeriesXXIV 16-19 Jan, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. D-Series pays homage to the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910915
    VIRIN: 240119-A-GB599-1111
    Filename: DOD_110090558
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Series 2024, by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    winter
    Alpine
    DSeriesXXIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT