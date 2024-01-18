Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District Park Rangers Conduct 2024 Midwinter Eagle Survey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    USACE Sacramento District park rangers Jennifer Celayeta and Eric Steffey embark on the annual Midwinter Eagle Survey at New Hogan Lake, California on January 5, 2024. The annual Midwinter Eagle Survey is conducted across the United States by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor and survey Bald and Golden Eagles along standard routes to conduct count and population trends of the species.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:17
    Length: 00:01:37
    TAGS

    USACE
    Park Rangers
    New Hogan Lake
    Annual Eagle Survey

