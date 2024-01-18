USACE Sacramento District park rangers Jennifer Celayeta and Eric Steffey embark on the annual Midwinter Eagle Survey at New Hogan Lake, California on January 5, 2024. The annual Midwinter Eagle Survey is conducted across the United States by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor and survey Bald and Golden Eagles along standard routes to conduct count and population trends of the species.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910902
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-DX319-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110090319
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, District Park Rangers Conduct 2024 Midwinter Eagle Survey, by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
