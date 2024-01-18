District Park Rangers Conduct 2024 Midwinter Eagle Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USACE Sacramento District park rangers Jennifer Celayeta and Eric Steffey embark on the annual Midwinter Eagle Survey at New Hogan Lake, California on January 5, 2024. The annual Midwinter Eagle Survey is conducted across the United States by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor and survey Bald and Golden Eagles along standard routes to conduct count and population trends of the species.