Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force - Civil Support Command Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    The Joint Task Force - Civil Support (JTF-CS) hype video is a compilation of footage from gathered sources showcasing JTF-CS's all hazard response abilities, Jan. 22, 2024. The video serves as an informational visual to showcase the abilities of JTF-CS to respond to any hazardous event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan Walvoord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910888
    VIRIN: 240122-N-FD648-1001
    Filename: DOD_110089907
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Civil Support Command Hype Video, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hype
    epic
    JTF-CS
    Joint Forces
    video edits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT