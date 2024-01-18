USS Oakland (LCS 24) Returns to Homeport in San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) arrived at its San Diego homeport Jan. 19, following an eighteen-month deployment. Oakland is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs like Oakland integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)