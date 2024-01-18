Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oakland (LCS 24) Returns to Homeport in San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) arrived at its San Diego homeport Jan. 19, following an eighteen-month deployment. Oakland is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs like Oakland integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910817
    VIRIN: 240119-N-ZS023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087645
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    COMLCSRON ONE
    USS Oakland (LCS 24)

