Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Series Mountaineering Station B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, from 10th Mountain Division, participate in the mountaineering portion of D-Series XXIV, Jan. 19, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. D-Series builds combat-capable teams at the lowest level, by promoting a spirit of healthy competition, unit cohesion, and mastery of Alpine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910816
    VIRIN: 240119-A-GW675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087565
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Series Mountaineering Station B-Roll, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D-SeriesXXIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT