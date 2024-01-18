Soldiers and Airmen from the Arkansas National Guard assisted the Arkansas State Police across the state in response to the recent bout with winter weather. The Arkansas National Guard responded to 108 calls for assistance during the three day winter weather event.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910798
|VIRIN:
|240116-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110087336
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Weather Response Jan 2024, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT