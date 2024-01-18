Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Weather Response Jan 2024

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Arkansas National Guard assisted the Arkansas State Police across the state in response to the recent bout with winter weather. The Arkansas National Guard responded to 108 calls for assistance during the three day winter weather event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910798
    VIRIN: 240116-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110087336
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Weather Response Jan 2024, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    winter response
    Arkansas Naitonal Guard
    Winter 2024

