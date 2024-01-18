Winter Weather Response Jan 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Airmen from the Arkansas National Guard assisted the Arkansas State Police across the state in response to the recent bout with winter weather. The Arkansas National Guard responded to 108 calls for assistance during the three day winter weather event.