Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard said goodbye to loved ones before deploying in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Jan. 17, 2024. The team, comprised of F-16 pilots, crew chiefs, maintenance personnel, logistics, medical and more, continually train throughout the year for tasks such as these. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910797
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-PL327-2722
|Filename:
|DOD_110087321
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th Wing deployment send-off, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT