113th Wing deployment send-off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard said goodbye to loved ones before deploying in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Jan. 17, 2024. The team, comprised of F-16 pilots, crew chiefs, maintenance personnel, logistics, medical and more, continually train throughout the year for tasks such as these. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)