Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    113th Wing deployment send-off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard said goodbye to loved ones before deploying in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Jan. 17, 2024. The team, comprised of F-16 pilots, crew chiefs, maintenance personnel, logistics, medical and more, continually train throughout the year for tasks such as these. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910797
    VIRIN: 240117-F-PL327-2722
    Filename: DOD_110087321
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing deployment send-off, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    D.C. Air National Guard
    Joint Base Andrews
    deployment
    D.C. National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT