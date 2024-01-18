Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider practice protective measures against a chemical attack at Karliki, Poland, Jan.19, 2024. The 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910754
    VIRIN: 240119-A-CJ193-6527
    Filename: DOD_110086592
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT