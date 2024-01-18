Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider practice protective measures against a simulated chemical attack at Karliki, Poland, Jan.19, 2024. The 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. Sgt. Christian Robinson, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, talks about CBRN training. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.