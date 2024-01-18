Iwakuni Celebrates 350th Anniversary of Kintai Bridge During Kintaikyo Art Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The city of Iwakuni celebrated the Kintai Bridge’s 350th anniversary since its original construction with the Kintaikyo Art Festival, Nov. 11, 2023. People from all over Japan gathered to enjoy the night filled with performances, music, and food. Choir students from M.C Perry High School, Iwakuni Middle School, and Iwakuni Intermediate School, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, were invited to sing in the opening performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega)