Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Celebrates 350th Anniversary of Kintai Bridge During Kintaikyo Art Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The city of Iwakuni celebrated the Kintai Bridge’s 350th anniversary since its original construction with the Kintaikyo Art Festival, Nov. 11, 2023. People from all over Japan gathered to enjoy the night filled with performances, music, and food. Choir students from M.C Perry High School, Iwakuni Middle School, and Iwakuni Intermediate School, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, were invited to sing in the opening performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 02:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910731
    VIRIN: 231111-M-FU569-1002
    Filename: DOD_110086337
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Celebrates 350th Anniversary of Kintai Bridge During Kintaikyo Art Festival, by LCpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    Kintai Bridge
    Iwakuni City
    Kintaikyo Art Festival
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT