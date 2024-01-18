Iwakuni Celebrates 350th Anniversary of Kintai Bridge During Kintaikyo Art Festival

The city of Iwakuni celebrated the Kintai Bridge’s 350th anniversary since its original construction with the Kintaikyo Art Festival, Nov. 11, 2023. People from all over Japan gathered to enjoy the night filled with performances, music, and food. Choir students from M.C Perry High School, Iwakuni Middle School, and Iwakuni Intermediate School, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, were invited to sing in the opening performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 02:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910731
|VIRIN:
|231111-M-FU569-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110086337
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
