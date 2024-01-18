D-Series XXIV Day 1 B-Roll & Interview

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division complete alpine survival stations during the first day of D-Series XXIV, a week-long competition that bolsters the division's capability to thrive in austere environments, Jan. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910724
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-UV937-6389
|Filename:
|DOD_110086245
|Length:
|00:12:10
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
