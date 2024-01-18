Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Series XXIV Day 1 B-Roll & Interview

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division complete alpine survival stations during the first day of D-Series XXIV, a week-long competition that bolsters the division's capability to thrive in austere environments, Jan. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910724
    VIRIN: 240118-A-UV937-6389
    Filename: DOD_110086245
    Length: 00:12:10
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM 10thMTNDIV FortDrum
    D-Series XVII

