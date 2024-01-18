Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Artillery Brigade fires HIMARS alongside NATO Allies

    ROMANIA

    01.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires from the Smardan Training Area, located in Galati County, Western Moldavia, Romania, Jan. 17, 2024. The Reduced Range Practice Rockets were fired by the Romanian 8th Field Artillery Brigade, and supported by U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, attached to “Task Force 82.” The artillery exercise afforded the artillery crew members the opportunity to conduct fire missions on the HIMARS to increase readiness and proficiency on the combat platform.

    Interviewed:
    U.S. Army Maj. Zachary Busenbark, Commander of Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 4th Security forces Assistance Brigade, and Team Leader for the SFAB Field Artillery Advisor Team.

    Maj. Zachary Busenbark spoke to the importance of this training and how it adds to interoperability capabilities between NATO forces. (U.S. Army video product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby).

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910686
    VIRIN: 240117-A-KJ112-2750
    Filename: DOD_110085727
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RO
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Artillery Brigade fires HIMARS alongside NATO Allies, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VictoryCorps

