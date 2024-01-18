Romanian Artillery Brigade fires HIMARS alongside NATO Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires from the Smardan Training Area, located in Galati County, Western Moldavia, Romania, Jan. 17, 2024. The Reduced Range Practice Rockets were fired by the Romanian 8th Field Artillery Brigade, and supported by U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, attached to “Task Force 82.” The artillery exercise afforded the artillery crew members the opportunity to conduct fire missions on the HIMARS to increase readiness and proficiency on the combat platform.



Interviewed:

U.S. Army Maj. Zachary Busenbark, Commander of Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 4th Security forces Assistance Brigade, and Team Leader for the SFAB Field Artillery Advisor Team.



Maj. Zachary Busenbark spoke to the importance of this training and how it adds to interoperability capabilities between NATO forces. (U.S. Army video product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby).