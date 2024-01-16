Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton Assumes Command of AFLCMC.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Austin Smith 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton assumes command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) during a ceremony held Jan. 4, 2024, at the National Museum of the Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, presided over the ceremony. (Air Force video by Austin Smith, Dylan Kaericher and Jeff Harris)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910676
    VIRIN: 240117-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110085412
    Length: 00:53:22
    Location: OH, US

    This work, Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton Assumes Command of AFLCMC., by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    AFMC
    LCMC
    Wright-Patt AFB
    Donna Shipton

