Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024. For the 2023 calendar year, Missouri River Basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 30.4 million acre-feet (MAF), 118% of average. Despite the above average runoff last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting below-average runoff into the mainstem reservoir system this year. For 2024, runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.1 MAF, 78% of average.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 12:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910673
|VIRIN:
|240111-O-GV764-4211
|Filename:
|DOD_110085369
|Length:
|00:50:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
