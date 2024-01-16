Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024. For the 2023 calendar year, Missouri River Basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 30.4 million acre-feet (MAF), 118% of average. Despite the above average runoff last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting below-average runoff into the mainstem reservoir system this year. For 2024, runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.1 MAF, 78% of average.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:50:30
