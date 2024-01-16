Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEALs Conduct Airstrike Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Cox 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 12, 2023) East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) communicate with 104th Fighter Squadron aircraft to call in airstrikes during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023. JTAC training allows Naval Special Warfare personnel to refine their interoperability with joint assets to extend their tactical reach. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910661
    VIRIN: 231212-N-CE622-9001
    Filename: DOD_110085234
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEALs Conduct Airstrike Training, by PO2 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations

    TAGS

    Bomb
    SEALs
    JTAC
    Special Operations
    OXBLOOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT