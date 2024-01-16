SEALs Conduct Airstrike Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 12, 2023) East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) communicate with 104th Fighter Squadron aircraft to call in airstrikes during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023. JTAC training allows Naval Special Warfare personnel to refine their interoperability with joint assets to extend their tactical reach. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives.