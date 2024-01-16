Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Drivers Training

    POLAND

    01.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND -- SFC Thomas Bierman, the brigade Master Driver, leads the soldiers of Archangels, HHC 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, in a night drivers training exercise. This training familiarizes soldiers with night vision goggles so they are able to safely operate vehicles at night without the use of headlights.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 06:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910647
    VIRIN: 240110-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110084748
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PL

    Victory
    Training
    Archangels
    1CAB
    Above the First

