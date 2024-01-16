POLAND -- SFC Thomas Bierman, the brigade Master Driver, leads the soldiers of Archangels, HHC 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, in a night drivers training exercise. This training familiarizes soldiers with night vision goggles so they are able to safely operate vehicles at night without the use of headlights.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 06:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910647
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110084748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
