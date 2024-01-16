Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Reagan's Got Talent 2023

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231103-N-PS962-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2024) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Morale Welfare and Recreation held a talent show over the course of the 2023 deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis T. Staats IV)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 06:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910646
    VIRIN: 231103-N-PS962-1001
    Filename: DOD_110084747
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    CVN 76
    MWR
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Reagan's Got Talent

