    A message for the new year from Chaplain Fowler

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    CH (Col.) Jonathan Fowler, USASAC's command chaplain, delivers a message of availability, affirmation, and adaptability to the workforce heading into 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 16:56
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

