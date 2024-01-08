IKE Conducts Flight Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 12, 2024. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|RED SEA
