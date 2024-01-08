AFN Europe Report: December 29, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report: On December 22, U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrated the capabilities of the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The exercise supported the 3rd Infantry Division’s mission to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 506 Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division recently completed their deployment to Estonia, leaving with a vast amount of valuable training experience. The unit’s rotation to Estonia marked the 506th Infantry Regiment’s first return to Europe since parachuting into France during the D-Day invasion in June 1944.