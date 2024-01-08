On this AFN Europe Report: On December 22, U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrated the capabilities of the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The exercise supported the 3rd Infantry Division’s mission to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 506 Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division recently completed their deployment to Estonia, leaving with a vast amount of valuable training experience. The unit’s rotation to Estonia marked the 506th Infantry Regiment’s first return to Europe since parachuting into France during the D-Day invasion in June 1944.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910511
|VIRIN:
|231225-D-MY398-6975
|Filename:
|DOD_110081668
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: December 29, 2023, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
