    AFN Europe Report: December 29, 2023

    RP, GERMANY

    12.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report: On December 22, U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrated the capabilities of the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The exercise supported the 3rd Infantry Division’s mission to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 506 Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division recently completed their deployment to Estonia, leaving with a vast amount of valuable training experience. The unit’s rotation to Estonia marked the 506th Infantry Regiment’s first return to Europe since parachuting into France during the D-Day invasion in June 1944.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910511
    VIRIN: 231225-D-MY398-6975
    Filename: DOD_110081668
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RP, DE

    TAGS

    Estonia
    V Corps
    D-Day
    AFN Europe Report
    606th Infantry Regiment

