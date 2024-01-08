Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: December 22, 2023

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report: On December 14, U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa practiced Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, while performing a series of simulated aeronautical and ground-based exercises, such as Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23. While ACE ensures the U.S. Air Force operates in a modern combat environment, Fighting Wyvern enhances ACE operations within a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. On December 14, the first full-scale missing prisoner exercise, Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan, kicked off on Sembach Kaserne, Germany by the only U.S. military correctional facility in Europe. The exercise involves units from the local area including U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Combined Working Dog Detachment-Europe, and the Kaiserslautern Polizei. It tests U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe’s ability to trace, capture, and return Soldiers to the facility.

    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report: December 22, 2023, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AFN Europe Report
    Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan
    Fighting Wyvern 23

