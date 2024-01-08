AFN Europe Report: December 22, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report: On December 14, U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa practiced Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, while performing a series of simulated aeronautical and ground-based exercises, such as Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23. While ACE ensures the U.S. Air Force operates in a modern combat environment, Fighting Wyvern enhances ACE operations within a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. On December 14, the first full-scale missing prisoner exercise, Missing Prisoner Emergency Action Plan, kicked off on Sembach Kaserne, Germany by the only U.S. military correctional facility in Europe. The exercise involves units from the local area including U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Combined Working Dog Detachment-Europe, and the Kaiserslautern Polizei. It tests U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe’s ability to trace, capture, and return Soldiers to the facility.