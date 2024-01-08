Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: January 5, 2024

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report: On December 27, the Department of Defense announced a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. This latest assistance included air defense capabilities, antitank weaponry, and other equipment. Towards the end of December, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, and Polish Troops, conducted Table 1 training on advanced gunnery systems at Nowa Deba, Poland. The training supports the 3rd Infantry Division as they work alongside NATO to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed core in Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Ukraine
    V Corps
    Blackjack
    AFN Europe Report
    security assistance package

