On this AFN Europe Report: On December 27, the Department of Defense announced a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. This latest assistance included air defense capabilities, antitank weaponry, and other equipment. Towards the end of December, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, and Polish Troops, conducted Table 1 training on advanced gunnery systems at Nowa Deba, Poland. The training supports the 3rd Infantry Division as they work alongside NATO to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed core in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910509
|VIRIN:
|240101-D-MY398-9446
|Filename:
|DOD_110081666
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: January 5, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
