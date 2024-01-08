AFN Europe Report: January 5, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report: On December 27, the Department of Defense announced a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. This latest assistance included air defense capabilities, antitank weaponry, and other equipment. Towards the end of December, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Blackjack”, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, and Polish Troops, conducted Table 1 training on advanced gunnery systems at Nowa Deba, Poland. The training supports the 3rd Infantry Division as they work alongside NATO to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed core in Europe.