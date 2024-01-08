Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November OCOLA Reduction

    RP, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Country Allowance Coordinator Timothy Marable explains the reduction in OCOLA that will be implemented on November 16th in the European theater. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 09:16
    Category: PSA
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November OCOLA Reduction, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reduction
    OCOLA
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Country Allowance Coordinator

