    Mortar Crews 'Strike' hard during Live-fire Training in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    01.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team "Strike", 1st Armored Division, attached to “Task Force 82,” conducted a Mortar Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) live-fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 9-11. The “MORTEP” evaluates mortar crews on all tactical tasks required to deliver precision fires in close combat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Duke Fuller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910324
    VIRIN: 240110-A-KJ112-2747
    Filename: DOD_110079405
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VictoryCorps

