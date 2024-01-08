Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Space Force Base 2023 Year in Review

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg's Year in Review is a snapshot of another historic year at VSFB, comprising more than 35 successful launches across 2023. Each Guardian, Airman, and civilian member played a vital role in increasing the base's capacity, agility, resilience and responsiveness. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910300
    VIRIN: 240111-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078861
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Rockets
    Space
    Launch
    2023

