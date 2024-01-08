The Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, train with the new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) to evaluate its abilities and potential use in the Arctic at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Dec. 1-5, 2023. The CATV replaces the discontinued Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV), can operate as a mobile tactical operations command, and can move a squad-sized element through snow, mountains, and forests. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)