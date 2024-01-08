Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American River Levees Project - Contract 2 (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video shows completed construction and revegetation work on the Lower American River Project Contract 2 along the American River between the J Street Bridge and Howe Ave. in Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023. (No Audio). The site will be irrigated, maintained and monitored for performance.

    This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/

    (Aerial imagery captured by J. Paul Bruton and Casey Young, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910213
    VIRIN: 231221-A-A1419-1001
    Filename: DOD_110077174
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American River Levees Project - Contract 2 (B-roll), by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    UAS
    Sacramento District
    drone
    American River Common Features
    American River levees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT