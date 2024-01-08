American River Levees Project - Contract 2 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video shows completed construction and revegetation work on the Lower American River Project Contract 2 along the American River between the J Street Bridge and Howe Ave. in Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023. (No Audio). The site will be irrigated, maintained and monitored for performance.



This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/



(Aerial imagery captured by J. Paul Bruton and Casey Young, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)