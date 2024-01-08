Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Artillery conduct Sling Load and Dry Fire drills in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    01.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Artillery Soldiers with Alpha "Gator" Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, "Task Force 82," conduct sling-load training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9, 2024. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 3rd Attack Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, supported the 101st Airborne Division Artillery Soldiers by moving M119 howitzers by air to increase proficiency in their warfighting tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910177
    VIRIN: 240109-A-KJ112-8837
    Filename: DOD_110076489
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RO
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Artillery conduct Sling Load and Dry Fire drills in Romania, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT