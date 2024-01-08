U.S. Army Artillery conduct Sling Load and Dry Fire drills in Romania

Artillery Soldiers with Alpha "Gator" Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, "Task Force 82," conduct sling-load training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 9, 2024. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 3rd Attack Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, supported the 101st Airborne Division Artillery Soldiers by moving M119 howitzers by air to increase proficiency in their warfighting tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910177
|VIRIN:
|240109-A-KJ112-8837
|Filename:
|DOD_110076489
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RO
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
