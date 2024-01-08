Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year's Jump 2024 (B-Roll)

    JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of Yokota Air Base participation for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force New Year's Jump 2024. The multinational forces displayed their tactical airlift capabilities during the annual New Year's Jump in the airspace above JGSDF Camp Narashino, Japan, as part of a public exhibition hosted by the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. A tradition dating back to the 1960s, this event aims to bring good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they renew the shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 01:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910171
    VIRIN: 240107-F-ZV099-5870
    Filename: DOD_110076331
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: JP

    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    JGSDF New Year Jump

