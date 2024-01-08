Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year's Jump 2024 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll footage of Yokota Air Base participation for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force New Year's Jump 2024. The multinational forces displayed their tactical airlift capabilities during the annual New Year's Jump in the airspace above JGSDF Camp Narashino, Japan, as part of a public exhibition hosted by the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. A tradition dating back to the 1960s, this event aims to bring good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they renew the shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region