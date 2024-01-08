B-Roll footage of Yokota Air Base participation for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force New Year's Jump 2024. The multinational forces displayed their tactical airlift capabilities during the annual New Year's Jump in the airspace above JGSDF Camp Narashino, Japan, as part of a public exhibition hosted by the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. A tradition dating back to the 1960s, this event aims to bring good luck to JGSDF paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they renew the shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 01:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910171
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-ZV099-5870
|Filename:
|DOD_110076331
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year's Jump 2024 (B-Roll), by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
