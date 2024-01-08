video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 8th Military Police Detachment K-9 based out of Fort Drum, New York, provide a Military Working Dog demonstration at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Binghamton, NY, Jan. 9, 2024. MWDs are trained in all aspects of canine law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)