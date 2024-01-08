Soldiers from the 8th Military Police Detachment K-9 based out of Fort Drum, New York, provide a Military Working Dog demonstration at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Binghamton, NY, Jan. 9, 2024. MWDs are trained in all aspects of canine law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910165
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-KT680-7137
|Filename:
|DOD_110076057
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BINGHAMTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
