Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 8th Military Police Detachment K-9 based out of Fort Drum, New York, provide a Military Working Dog demonstration at Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Binghamton, NY, Jan. 9, 2024. MWDs are trained in all aspects of canine law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910165
    VIRIN: 240108-A-KT680-7137
    Filename: DOD_110076057
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BINGHAMTON, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Demonstration, by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Working Dog
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT