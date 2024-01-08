Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d and 752d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons Redesignation

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.08.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 352d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 752d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were redesignated as the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 7th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, respectively, December 8, 2023. This change reflects the close partnership between operations squadrons and aircraft maintenance squadrons. Their guidons were furled and encased as a symbol of closure, and not destroyed but retired. The new guidons represent the start of a new chapter and the continuation of their proud legacy and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 06:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 910146
    VIRIN: 231208-F-DO487-2461
    Filename: DOD_110075972
    Length: 00:21:42
    Location: GB

    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

