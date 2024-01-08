352d and 752d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons Redesignation

The 352d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 752d Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron were redesignated as the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 7th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, respectively, December 8, 2023. This change reflects the close partnership between operations squadrons and aircraft maintenance squadrons. Their guidons were furled and encased as a symbol of closure, and not destroyed but retired. The new guidons represent the start of a new chapter and the continuation of their proud legacy and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade)
|12.08.2023
|01.10.2024 06:17
|Briefings
|910146
|231208-F-DO487-2461
|DOD_110075972
|00:21:42
|GB
|0
|0
