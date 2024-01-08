In this vertical video for MyNavy HR's social media platforms, the Navy's Fleet Master Chief of Personnel Manpower, and Training, Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., addresses the driving factors behind the branch's shift toward one annual Physical Fitness Assessment. NAVADMIN 258/23, signed by Chief of Naval Personnel Vice. Adm. Richard J. Cheeseman Jr. and released Oct. 30, 2023, stated, "sustaining one PFA per year is designed to reduce administrative requirements and empower commanding officers to build healthier people, leaders and teams." (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Zachary Anderson)
Facebook Reel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/242691628859657
Instagram Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C12niZ0Os2W
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 13:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910118
|VIRIN:
|231228-N-MH210-5411
|Filename:
|DOD_110075526
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|KINGFISHER, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FLTCM Delbert Terrell: Let's Talk about the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment (90sec Reel), by CPO Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT