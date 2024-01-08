Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLTCM Delbert Terrell: Let's Talk about the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment (90sec Reel)

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Zachary Anderson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this vertical video for MyNavy HR's social media platforms, the Navy's Fleet Master Chief of Personnel Manpower, and Training, Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., addresses the driving factors behind the branch's shift toward one annual Physical Fitness Assessment. NAVADMIN 258/23, signed by Chief of Naval Personnel Vice. Adm. Richard J. Cheeseman Jr. and released Oct. 30, 2023, stated, "sustaining one PFA per year is designed to reduce administrative requirements and empower commanding officers to build healthier people, leaders and teams." (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Zachary Anderson)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:42
    CNP
    NPC
    PFA
    PRT
    FLTCM
    MyNavyHR

