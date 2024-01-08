FLTCM Delbert Terrell: Let's Talk about the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment (90sec Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this vertical video for MyNavy HR's social media platforms, the Navy's Fleet Master Chief of Personnel Manpower, and Training, Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., addresses the driving factors behind the branch's shift toward one annual Physical Fitness Assessment. NAVADMIN 258/23, signed by Chief of Naval Personnel Vice. Adm. Richard J. Cheeseman Jr. and released Oct. 30, 2023, stated, "sustaining one PFA per year is designed to reduce administrative requirements and empower commanding officers to build healthier people, leaders and teams." (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Zachary Anderson)



Facebook Reel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/242691628859657

Instagram Reel: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C12niZ0Os2W