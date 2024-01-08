Air Force Reserve Command's Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Manager Nate McReynolds breaks down the YRRP and provides an experience with the program that made a previous deployment a breeze for him and his family. For more information on the YRRP, visit the program's website at https://www.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Yellow-Ribbon/
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 11:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910115
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-JQ052-1456
|Filename:
|DOD_110075499
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFR Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployment
