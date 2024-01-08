Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFR Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve Command's Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Manager Nate McReynolds breaks down the YRRP and provides an experience with the program that made a previous deployment a breeze for him and his family. For more information on the YRRP, visit the program's website at https://www.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Yellow-Ribbon/

