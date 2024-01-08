VMGR-152 Final Formation of Sgt. Maj. Grantham

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 hold a final formation for Sgt. Maj. Sean Grantham on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 27, 2023. VMGR-152 honored Sgt. Maj. Grantham with speeches, recognition of achievements and cake. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 02:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910106
|VIRIN:
|231227-M-YS621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110075153
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
