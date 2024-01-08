Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 Final Formation of Sgt. Maj. Grantham

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.27.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 hold a final formation for Sgt. Maj. Sean Grantham on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 27, 2023. VMGR-152 honored Sgt. Maj. Grantham with speeches, recognition of achievements and cake. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 02:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910106
    VIRIN: 231227-M-YS621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110075153
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Final Formation of Sgt. Maj. Grantham, by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motivation
    Sumos
    C-130
    retirement
    MAG 12
    Last Formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT