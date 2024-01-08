Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archbishop Timothy Broglio

    JAPAN

    12.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs and Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes

    AFN Okinawa

    Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the Archdiocese for military services in the USA, visited Okinawa, Japan Dec. 29, 2023. Archdiocese for military services in the USA has been visiting forward deployed locations since the second World War. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 01:03
    Okinawa
    Archbishop
    Chaplain
    Archdiocese for military services

