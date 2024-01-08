video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the Archdiocese for military services in the USA, visited Okinawa, Japan Dec. 29, 2023. Archdiocese for military services in the USA has been visiting forward deployed locations since the second World War. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)