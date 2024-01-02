Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of approximately 40 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JASDF) paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, which flew alongside a JASDF Kawasaki C-2 greyhounds during JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade New Year's Jump event. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910028
    VIRIN: 240107-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074219
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Interoperability
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT