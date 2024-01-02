A b-roll package of approximately 40 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JASDF) paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, which flew alongside a JASDF Kawasaki C-2 greyhounds during JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade New Year's Jump event. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 01:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910028
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074219
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT