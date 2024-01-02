Motorcycle Safety Training 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910012" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing complete a motorcycle safety training course in Pearl, Mississippi, December 2, 2023. This training occurs every six months and serves to help riders advance their skills and reinforce positive behavioral traits required to operate a motorcycle safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Damara Cormier)