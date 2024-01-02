Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Safety Training 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Damara Cormier 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing complete a motorcycle safety training course in Pearl, Mississippi, December 2, 2023. This training occurs every six months and serves to help riders advance their skills and reinforce positive behavioral traits required to operate a motorcycle safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Damara Cormier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 17:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910012
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-SX522-9974
    Filename: DOD_110073945
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Training 2023, by A1C Damara Cormier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    safety
    training
    national guard
    172AW

