    King of Battle gets a lift at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

    ROMANIA

    01.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Artillery soldiers from Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, attached to “Task Force 82”, conduct sling-load operations and elevator drills involving M777 Howitzers, CH-47 Chinooks provided by 2nd Support Helicopter Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 5, 2024, to increase readiness and proficiency in air assault operations.

    Interviewed:
    Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Goins, Platoon Sergeant

    Sgt. Jeremy Crider, Team Leader

    Both interviewees are assigned to Charlie Battery, 3-320th FAR. They spoke to the importance of this training and how it adds to the potency of their Artillery Soldiers' capability. (U.S. Army video product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby).

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909970
    VIRIN: 240106-A-KJ112-8397
    Filename: DOD_110072789
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: RO
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    This work, King of Battle gets a lift at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VictoryCorps

