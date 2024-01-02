King of Battle gets a lift at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Artillery soldiers from Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, attached to “Task Force 82”, conduct sling-load operations and elevator drills involving M777 Howitzers, CH-47 Chinooks provided by 2nd Support Helicopter Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 5, 2024, to increase readiness and proficiency in air assault operations.



Interviewed:

Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Goins, Platoon Sergeant



Sgt. Jeremy Crider, Team Leader



Both interviewees are assigned to Charlie Battery, 3-320th FAR. They spoke to the importance of this training and how it adds to the potency of their Artillery Soldiers' capability. (U.S. Army video product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby).