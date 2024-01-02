Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAS - Clap Out

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Faith Quiroga 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Director of Army Staff LTG Walter E. Piatt receives Army Clap as he leaves his position as the Army DAS. Secretary Wormuth and CSA George in attendance.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909957
    VIRIN: 240105-A-TV870-1002
    Filename: DOD_110072300
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    DAS
    Walter E. Piatt
    Clap Out

